Photo 1636
The Palisades, again
Cliffs into fall trees along the river.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1700
photos
121
followers
145
following
Tags
iphone
,
sky
,
clouds
,
river
,
sailboat
,
hudson
,
palisades
