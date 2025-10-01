Previous
Love Restores by njmom3
Photo 1613

Love Restores

Life happened, and I let it get in the way of the joy of this project. Giving myself back this joy.

This is art discovered on the outside patio of a local coffee shop.
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
Susan Wakely ace
Great colours.
October 4th, 2025  
