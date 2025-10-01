Sign up
Photo 1613
Love Restores
Life happened, and I let it get in the way of the joy of this project. Giving myself back this joy.
This is art discovered on the outside patio of a local coffee shop.
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
1
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1614
photos
122
followers
144
following
442% complete
1607
1608
1609
1610
1611
1612
1613
1614
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
30th September 2025 2:07pm
Tags
iphone
,
street
,
mural
,
love
,
art
Susan Wakely
ace
Great colours.
October 4th, 2025
