Welcome to Trenton by njmom3
Photo 1616

Welcome to Trenton

Trenton is a city facing many challenges. The damage and deterioration of the structure can be seen despite the vibrant colors of the artwork.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Very cool artwork
October 5th, 2025  
