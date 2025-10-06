Previous
Morning Commute by njmom3
Photo 1618

Morning Commute

Dramatic difference in night & day temperatures & a later sunrise make for beautiful foggy & colorful mornings.
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
443% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Lovely fog capture
October 7th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Beautiful sunrise and I like the layer of fog
October 7th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture
October 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact