Previous
Photo 1621
Fall
Almost overnight, temperatures have dropped, trees have started to change colors, and fall has arrived even on the sides of a suburban parking lot.
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
0
0
Nada
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1621
photos
122
followers
144
following
444% complete
1614
1615
1616
1617
1618
1619
1620
1621
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
9th October 2025 6:02pm
iphone
,
trees
,
fall
,
snapseed
