Fall by njmom3
Photo 1621

Fall

Almost overnight, temperatures have dropped, trees have started to change colors, and fall has arrived even on the sides of a suburban parking lot.
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
444% complete

