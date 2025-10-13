Previous
On a Bridge by njmom3
Photo 1625

On a Bridge

I wonder how long before they trim the vine back off the bridge railing. I wonder what the vine adheres to on a metal structure.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Lovely
October 15th, 2025  
