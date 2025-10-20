Sign up
Previous
Photo 1632
A Walk in the Park
A workday wall at lunchtime.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
3
3
Nada
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1632
photos
121
followers
144
following
447% complete
1625
1626
1627
1628
1629
1630
1631
1632
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
20th October 2025 1:50pm
iphone
,
water
,
leaves
,
trees
,
fall
,
stream
,
creek
,
snapseed
gloria jones
Terrific pov, fall colors
October 21st, 2025
Walks @ 7
What's not to love about this, its very wonderful
October 21st, 2025
Brian
Breathtakingly beautiful. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
October 21st, 2025
