Previous
Left Behind? by njmom3
Photo 1633

Left Behind?

Not sure how or why someone would these shoes behind in the park. I love the color!
21st October 2025 21st Oct 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
447% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Good question and capture
October 22nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat find and capture
October 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact