Photo 1636
Framed Views
The burning bush earns its name in the fall. As seen through a corner window.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Nada
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
iphone
red
window
leaves
fall
bush
snapseed
gloria jones
Fabulous.
October 25th, 2025
