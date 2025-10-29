Previous
Fall Colors by njmom3
Photo 1644

Fall Colors

On full display on the maple trees.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
450% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Amazing!
October 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Enchanting
October 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact