Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1644
Fall Colors
On full display on the maple trees.
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
2
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1644
photos
121
followers
144
following
450% complete
View this month »
1637
1638
1639
1640
1641
1642
1643
1644
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
29th October 2025 4:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
iphone
,
leaves
,
fall
,
maple
Dorothy
ace
Amazing!
October 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Enchanting
October 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close