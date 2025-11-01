Previous
Escarpment by njmom3
Photo 1649

Escarpment

escarpment - a long, steep slope, especially one at the edge of a plateau or separating areas of land at different heights.

The new word I learned today looking at this beautiful example of this geological phenomenon. It truly was a perfect day for a fall drive.
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
