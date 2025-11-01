Sign up
Photo 1649
Escarpment
escarpment - a long, steep slope, especially one at the edge of a plateau or separating areas of land at different heights.
The new word I learned today looking at this beautiful example of this geological phenomenon. It truly was a perfect day for a fall drive.
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1649
iphone
,
reflection
,
water
,
trees
,
clouds
,
fall
