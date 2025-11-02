Previous
A House on the Pond by njmom3
Photo 1651

A House on the Pond

Blue skies & fall colors.
2nd November 2025 2nd Nov 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
452% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful colours and reflections.
November 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact