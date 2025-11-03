Sign up
Photo 1653
Postcard
or a setting appropriate for a Bob Ross painting. The two things this scene reminds me of.
It fits the one week only theme of reflection for today.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
1
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1653
photos
121
followers
144
following
452% complete
View this month »
1646
1647
1648
1649
1650
1651
1652
1653
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
1st November 2025 2:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
rocks
,
clouds
,
river
,
landscape
,
fall
,
owo-8
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Perfect
November 4th, 2025
