Shimmering by njmom3
Another windy but sunny day allowed time for a lunchtime walk. I wonder when the wind will finally blow these away, & how far will they travel?
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Gorgeous
November 7th, 2025  
