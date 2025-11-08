Previous
On Golden Pond by njmom3
Photo 1663

On Golden Pond

Actually a creek in the middle of a city where homelessness, poverty, crime, drugs, and so much sadness can be found. Nevertheless beauty still exists. The fall leaves blaze in color just as beautifully here as anywhere else.
8th November 2025 8th Nov 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
455% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous reflected colours on the water.
November 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact