Previous
Tree Lines #2 by njmom3
Photo 1669

Tree Lines #2

An old forge now surrounded by trees.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
457% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nicely composed with the shadows leading to the structure
November 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact