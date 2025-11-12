Previous
On the Fence by njmom3
On the Fence

The colors of fall are falling.
12th November 2025

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
