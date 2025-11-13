Sign up
Previous
Photo 1671
Are you done yet?
The squirrels here are not friendly, but they know that where there are people, there is food.
13th November 2025
13th Nov 25
2
2
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1671
photos
120
followers
144
following
457% complete
1664
1665
1666
1667
1668
1669
1670
1671
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
13th November 2025 2:37pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
iphone
,
squirrel
,
fall
LManning (Laura)
ace
This looks like you caught him busting out of jail!
November 14th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Looks well fed with a bit of an attitude.
November 14th, 2025
