Previous
Are you done yet? by njmom3
Photo 1671

Are you done yet?

The squirrels here are not friendly, but they know that where there are people, there is food.
13th November 2025 13th Nov 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
457% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
This looks like you caught him busting out of jail!
November 14th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Looks well fed with a bit of an attitude.
November 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact