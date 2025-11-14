Previous
Still Blooming by njmom3
Photo 1673

Still Blooming

Indoors in a vase but with the colors of fall.
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
Photo Details

Annie D ace
Beautiful still life :)
November 15th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Lovely still life
November 15th, 2025  
