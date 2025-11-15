Previous
Tree Lines Again by njmom3
Photo 1674

Tree Lines Again

The colors are fading but still beautiful.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
458% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fall is leaving, but still beautiful
November 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact