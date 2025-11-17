Previous
Enough Time for a Walk by njmom3
Photo 1676

Enough Time for a Walk

Before it gets dark.
17th November 2025

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
459% complete

