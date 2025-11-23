Sign up
Photo 1684
Dune Grass
The sun is almost gone.
23rd November 2025
23rd Nov 25
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with the reflection...
1684
photos
122
followers
145
following
1677
1678
1679
1680
1681
1682
1683
1684
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
20th November 2025 4:16pm
Tags
iphone
,
sunset
,
grass
,
beach
,
silhouette
,
dune
