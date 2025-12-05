Previous
Be the Light by njmom3
Be the Light

Or be the one that reflects the light. See how far it reaches.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
Tracy ace
I love the quote you used for this photo. So fitting.
January 18th, 2026  
