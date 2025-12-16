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Bird by njmom3
Photo 1780

Bird

Filling in gaps for last year.
16th December 2025 16th Dec 25

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
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Joan Robillard ace
Good shot
August 1st, 2026  
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