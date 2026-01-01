Sign up
Photo 1710
Happy 2026!
The image is the view from our hotel as we were stranded overnight in Istanbul, Turkey due to a snow storm and flight cancellations.
1st January 2026
1st Jan 26
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day.
7
365
27th December 2025 9:14am
iphone
,
sea
,
sun
,
clouds
,
rays
,
harbor
,
turkey
,
ships
,
istanbul
