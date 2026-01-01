Previous
Happy 2026! by njmom3
Photo 1710

Happy 2026!

The image is the view from our hotel as we were stranded overnight in Istanbul, Turkey due to a snow storm and flight cancellations.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

