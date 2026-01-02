Sign up
Previous
Photo 1716
Night Views
From our window.
2nd January 2026
2nd Jan 26
3
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1716
photos
119
followers
145
following
470% complete
View this month »
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
2nd January 2026 7:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
iphone
,
moon
,
trees
,
house
,
silhouette
Corinne
ace
Superb
January 3rd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely
January 3rd, 2026
Cathy
Lovely nightscape!
January 3rd, 2026
