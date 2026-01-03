Sign up
Photo 1719
Fallen
And frozen.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
0
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1719
photos
119
followers
145
following
470% complete
View this month »
1712
1713
1714
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
3rd January 2026 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
iphone
,
leaf
,
deck
