Previous
Photo 1722
Shadows in the Snow
Deck furniture waiting for spring casting long shadows in the winter.
4th January 2026
4th Jan 26
2
0
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1722
photos
118
followers
144
following
471% complete
View this month »
1715
1716
1717
1718
1719
1720
1721
1722
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
4th January 2026 8:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
iphone
,
shadow
,
deck
,
furniture
bkb in the city
ace
Nice shot
January 5th, 2026
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Fabulous shadows, interesting how they appear red
January 5th, 2026
