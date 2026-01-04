Previous
Shadows in the Snow by njmom3
Photo 1722

Shadows in the Snow

Deck furniture waiting for spring casting long shadows in the winter.
4th January 2026 4th Jan 26

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
January 5th, 2026  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Fabulous shadows, interesting how they appear red
January 5th, 2026  
