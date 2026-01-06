Previous
Love that Porch by njmom3
Photo 1728

Love that Porch

A house along my daily commute
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
473% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
Wonderful house - fabulous porch :)
January 7th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely home
January 7th, 2026  
Babs ace
What a beautiful home
January 7th, 2026  
Brian ace
Wow!
January 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact