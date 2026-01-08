Previous
Theater Entrance by njmom3
Theater Entrance

The Trenton and Mercer County War Memorial-Soldiers' and Sailors' Memorial Building, known as the Trenton War Memorial dates from the 1930s and currently is home to an 1,807 seat theater.
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
