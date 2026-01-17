Previous
Contrasts by njmom3
Photo 1766

Contrasts

A ledge, a window, and a mirrored wall create an interesting mish mash. The indoor plants are green and blooming. The outdoor bushes are bare of leaves and covered in snow.
Susan Wakely ace
A great abstract effect.
January 18th, 2026  
