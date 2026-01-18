Sign up
Previous
Photo 1768
Winter Wonderland
The weight of the snow can cause damage to trees and power lines but it does look so pretty.
18th January 2026
18th Jan 26
3
3
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1768
photos
119
followers
144
following
484% complete
View this month »
1761
1762
1763
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
18th January 2026 1:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
iphone
,
winter
,
trees
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful snowy image
January 19th, 2026
Babs
ace
It definitely is a winter wonderland fav
January 19th, 2026
Brian
ace
Wow!
January 19th, 2026
