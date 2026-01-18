Previous
Winter Wonderland by njmom3
Winter Wonderland

The weight of the snow can cause damage to trees and power lines but it does look so pretty.
Wonderful snowy image
January 19th, 2026  
It definitely is a winter wonderland fav
January 19th, 2026  
Wow!
January 19th, 2026  
