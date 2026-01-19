Sign up
Previous
Photo 1771
In the Woods
The sun came out, but it was so cold and so still. The snow stayed on the trees. Tomorrow is supposed to be colder.
I like how the red on the shed stands out against the snow.
19th January 2026
19th Jan 26
2
3
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1771
photos
118
followers
145
following
1764
1765
1766
1767
1768
1769
1770
1771
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
19th January 2026 10:26am
Tags
snow
,
iphone
,
red
,
trees
,
shed
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome photograph
January 20th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Delightful capture
January 20th, 2026
