Magic by njmom3
Photo 1792

Magic

Homemade bubble solution, a cookie cutter to dip in the solution, very cold hands, and an extremely cold day outside.
26th January 2026

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely captured crystal.
January 26th, 2026  
