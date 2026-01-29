Previous
The Church by njmom3
Photo 1801

The Church

Snow piled out front. Traffic light casting a reddish glow on the snow. The warm light at the entrance sends a welcoming message in the cold.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
493% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact