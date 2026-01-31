Previous
Shed by njmom3
Shed

This property is part of a golf course. I would rather imagine a cottage than a shed. A cottage lends itself to a story. It has been so cold that the snow is not melting.
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
