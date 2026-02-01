Sign up
Photo 1807
Drop by Drop (FOR #1)
The pipes are the exhaust for a heating system. It has been so cold for so many days. The heat is running constantly. Condensation is falling drop by drop to build this tower. You can see the steam rising.
1st February 2026
1st Feb 26
1
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1807
photos
118
followers
146
following
495% complete
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
1st February 2026 10:28am
Tags
iphone
,
ice
,
cold
,
condensation
,
for2026
Shutterbug
ace
That must be how stalagmites are created.
February 1st, 2026
