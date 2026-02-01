Previous
Drop by Drop (FOR #1) by njmom3
Drop by Drop (FOR #1)

The pipes are the exhaust for a heating system. It has been so cold for so many days. The heat is running constantly. Condensation is falling drop by drop to build this tower. You can see the steam rising.
That must be how stalagmites are created.
February 1st, 2026  
