The Performance by njmom3
The Performance

There were acoustics issues, but he dealt with them as he performed. The background was a projection set to somewhat match the music.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
Corinne ace
Nice B&W, quite dramatic !
February 3rd, 2026  
