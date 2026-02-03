Sign up
Previous
Photo 1809
The Performance
There were acoustics issues, but he dealt with them as he performed. The background was a projection set to somewhat match the music.
3rd February 2026
3rd Feb 26
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day.
1809
photos
118
followers
146
following
495% complete
View this month »
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
1807
1808
1809
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
1st February 2026 9:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
singer
,
performance
,
for2026
Corinne
ace
Nice B&W, quite dramatic !
February 3rd, 2026
