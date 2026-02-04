Previous
Roof Lines (FOR #4) by njmom3
Photo 1810

Roof Lines (FOR #4)

The weather came up to almost 32 degrees Fahrenheit. It has been so cold that this felt warmer. Warm enough for a lunchtime walk.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
495% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
I love the way the different textures play with each other. Great black and white.
February 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact