Photo 1811
The Stage (FOR 4)
We went to a theater production of Come From Away tonight. This was the stage. The staircase was on wheels and move many times during the show.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1811
photos
118
followers
146
following
496% complete
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
theater
,
for2026
eDorre
ace
Great shot of the cool set
February 6th, 2026
