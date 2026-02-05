Previous
The Stage (FOR 4) by njmom3
The Stage (FOR 4)

We went to a theater production of Come From Away tonight. This was the stage. The staircase was on wheels and move many times during the show.
5th February 2026 5th Feb 26

@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
eDorre ace
Great shot of the cool set
February 6th, 2026  
