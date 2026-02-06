Previous
On the Bridge by njmom3
On the Bridge

I was walking in the other direction.
6th February 2026 6th Feb 26

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
496% complete

