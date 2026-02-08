Previous
Game Day Tradition by njmom3
Photo 1816

Game Day Tradition

It’s Super Bowl Sunday. It’s bitterly cold, but wings on the grill are a family tradition. So, here we are.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
497% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
Hee YA! Hope your team wins and that the wings are yummmy
February 8th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
That's hilarious!
February 8th, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
Now that’s determination.
February 8th, 2026  
Marj ace
Makes me smile—nice contrast between the dark grill and the snowy white background.
February 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact