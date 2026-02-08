Sign up
Previous
Photo 1816
Game Day Tradition
It’s Super Bowl Sunday. It’s bitterly cold, but wings on the grill are a family tradition. So, here we are.
8th February 2026
8th Feb 26
4
2
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1816
photos
118
followers
147
following
497% complete
1809
1810
1811
1812
1813
1814
1815
1816
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
8th February 2026 3:37pm
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
outside
,
grill
,
cold
,
for2026
Walks @ 7
ace
Hee YA! Hope your team wins and that the wings are yummmy
February 8th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
That's hilarious!
February 8th, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
Now that’s determination.
February 8th, 2026
Marj
ace
Makes me smile—nice contrast between the dark grill and the snowy white background.
February 8th, 2026
