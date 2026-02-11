Sign up
Photo 1820
Window
The facade of a historic building is being saved while everything behind the facade is being done anew.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1820
photos
118
followers
147
following
498% complete
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
11th February 2026 1:09pm
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
window
,
architecture
,
building
,
for2026
Cathy
Unique!
February 12th, 2026
