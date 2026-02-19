Previous
Not a Snowman (FOR 19) by njmom3
Not a Snowman (FOR 19)

This is actually a caterpillar topiary made from natural materials and live plants. In the summer, it is vivid and green. In the winter, it is wearing a hat of ice.
Cute!
February 20th, 2026  
