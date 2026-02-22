Previous
The Mill by njmom3
Photo 1831

The Mill

Historic and preserved in the middle of a major city.
22nd February 2026 22nd Feb 26

Nada

ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
501% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
February 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact