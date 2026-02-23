Previous
Winter Wonderland by njmom3
Photo 1832

Winter Wonderland

Somewhere under there is a driveway & a street. This storm has been called a blizzard, a bomb cyclone, and a snowicane. It’s still snowing so total accumulation remains to be seen.

Taken through a window.
23rd February 2026

@njmom3
