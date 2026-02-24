Sign up
Previous
Photo 1833
Patio Furniture (FOR 24)
Everything got buried under close to 2 feet of snow. Nothing supports the curve of snow beyond the top of the chair. How does that happen?
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
0
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1833
photos
119
followers
150
following
502% complete
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
Views
2
1
365
iPhone 17 Pro Max
23rd February 2026 8:09am
snow
,
b&w
,
iphone
,
chair
,
table
,
for2026
