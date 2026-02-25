Sign up
Previous
Photo 1834
Wet Sidewalk (FOR 25)
Not a puddle but just wet pavement as snow starts to melt.
25th February 2026
25th Feb 26
1
1
Nada
ace
@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
1834
photos
119
followers
150
following
502% complete
View this month »
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1833
1834
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
25th February 2026 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
iphone
,
reflection
,
street
,
pavement
,
for2026
Call me Joe
ace
Great shot…… stay warm 👌⭐️❤️
February 26th, 2026
