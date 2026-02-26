Previous
Sidewalk Puddle (FOR 26) by njmom3
Sidewalk Puddle (FOR 26)

The snow is melting, and the temperature has climbed somewhat.
26th February 2026 26th Feb 26

@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day.
gloria jones ace
Great reflections
February 27th, 2026  
