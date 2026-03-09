Previous
Rainbow 9 - Pink by njmom3
Rainbow 9 - Pink

The orchid show at the botanical gardens provided a perfect opportunity to capture a rainbow. So much greenery and so many blooms in the conservatory.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

Nada

@njmom3
2026: Year 6! 2025: Year 5. Still using an iPhone. Still focused on the goal of finding beauty and joy every day. This year begins with...
505% complete

Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
looks so soft...
March 10th, 2026  
